Katrina Kaif Trains Hard With Salman's Nephews Arhaan And Nirvan

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will soon be seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai and the duo seems to be having a good time together. While, the rumour mills are abuzz with news that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are bonding. There are hushed whispers about them rekindling their romance, given that Salman's 'special friend' Iulia Vantur is tied up with music commitments. It hasn't been a secret that Katrina Kaif is close to Salman Khan's family. Despite their alleged break-up, Katrina has always been spotted hanging out with his family.

She recently posted a picture with Salman’s nephews. The actress seems to be bonding with the Khan kids. In fact, a picture of her sweating it out at the gym with Arhaan and Nirvan, sons of Arbaaz and Sohail Khan is going viral. Check it out for yourself:

The future "Tigers" 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Cute, isn't it?