Keep Yourself Warm With Bandhgala And Plaid Coats

Looking stylish and dapper along with keeping yourself warm is a major concern for millennials nowadays. Experiment with plaid coats and different drapes of your pashmina shawls, suggest experts.Siddharth Saigal, head at Wrap Studio (design house) and Saggar Mehra, creative director at Sunil Mehra (brand) have listed few tips:* Throw a pashmina shawl with the denim. A light colored pashmina shawl not just works as a shield to protect oneself from the chilly weather but also looks stylish. One can appear graceful and classy all at ones. It's versatile and can be a fashion statement for both men and women.* Mufflers are fantastically versatile and can add glamour to the simplest of attire. Whether wearing a jacket or a cardigan, wrap a muffler and upturn style quotient. It's a good idea to flaunt a check or plaid mufflers with a solid jacket or cardigan. If wearing prints, solid coloured mufflers can look super trendy.* To make your winter suits and jackets more fun, opt for a quirky and fun pocket square. It can reflect the mood or personality of the bearer as well as the weather or season.* Plaid coats are a classic wardrobe essential. Everyone who swears on the simpler, solid coloured apparels should try a plaid coat as a statement coat. It's interesting yet elegant which makes it perfect as office wear as well as a relaxed social gathering.* Double breasted coats not only provide for more cover but also look super dapper for the winter season. Be it a solid colour like navy blue, black and grey or a knitted coat, both make a long-lasting impact.* Bandhgalas are super versatile that can be paired with almost everything. Be it simple blue jeans or a kurta, it accentuates both kinds of attires. Bandhgalas in neutral colours are a must have this winter season.