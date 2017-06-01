Kendall Jenner Announced As Adidas Ambassador

Kendall Jenner has joined the Adidas Originals family as the brand's newest ambassador.

The announcement is the latest in a string of coups for the American fashion model and television personality, who rose to fame after appearing in the E! series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" - a reality TV show about her biological family.

officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Jenner is now a star in her own right, and has been named in "Forbes" magazine's list of top earning models, and is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram - despite having come up against some backlash recently for her controversial Pepsi "Moments" campaign (via WWD).

Announcing the news via her Instagram, Jenner posted an image of herself wearing an Adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers while driving a golf cart in front of a mural with the Adidas logo and the words "welcome to the family", with the caption: "Officially joining the adidas fam!".