Kendall Jenner Loves Using Lipstick, Mascara

: Model Kendall Jenner refuses to leave home without wearing mascara, and if she could wear a sweep of red lipstick every day, she would.Talking about her make-up essentials, Kendall, who is the face of Estee Lauder beauty and has curated a Christmas make-up collection named The E-List Kit, said: "These are my favourite products to create the perfect holiday look. It's all about a bold matte lip, natural brows, luminous cheeks and full lashes."I don't do too much to my brows, I just like filling them in and extending them a little, and the Brow Multi-Tasker gives me more control."She also said she loves using a bronzer to enhance her look."Bronzer just makes everything look better, and I love a natural glow to enhance my skin's radiance. And I never leave the house without mascara," Kendall said.She has a soft corner for a matte red lipstick and says she would love to wear the product "every day" if she could because she thinks it makes her look her "best".