Kendall Jenner Reportedly Does Not Want A Serious Relationship With Blake Griffin
Kendall Jenner reportedly does not want a serious relationship now.
(Photo: Kendall Jenner presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week / Reuters)
Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner reportedly does not want a serious relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin.
"They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm's length because she knows how busy she is," a source told people.com.
"He is super into her. She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger'.
"She's always working and travelling and knows a full-blown relationship isn't necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him," the source added.
"They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm's length because she knows how busy she is," a source told people.com.
"He is super into her. She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger'.
"She's always working and travelling and knows a full-blown relationship isn't necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him," the source added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Arch-Rivals to Battle it Out for Top Spot
- Neeraj, Sujoy, Tisca, Anurag Discuss The Art of Short Film Making
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Swift Sport and 2017 Dzire Wins Good Design Award in Japan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?
- MS Dhoni Busy Strategising For Celebrity Clasico, Says Virat Kohli