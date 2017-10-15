Kendall Jenner Reportedly Does Not Want A Serious Relationship With Blake Griffin

Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner reportedly does not want a serious relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin."They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm's length because she knows how busy she is," a source told people.com."He is super into her. She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger'."She's always working and travelling and knows a full-blown relationship isn't necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him," the source added.