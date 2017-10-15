GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Does Not Want A Serious Relationship With Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner reportedly does not want a serious relationship now.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
(Photo: Kendall Jenner presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week / Reuters)
Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner reportedly does not want a serious relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin.

"They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm's length because she knows how busy she is," a source told people.com.

"He is super into her. She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger'.

"She's always working and travelling and knows a full-blown relationship isn't necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him," the source added.
