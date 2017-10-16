Kendall Keeping New Beau 'At Arm's Length'

Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner reportedly does not want a serious relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin."They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm's length because she knows how busy she is," a source told people.com.Kendall Jenner joined rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin and some of his buddies for dinner Wednesday night in Beverly Hills.But the 21-year-old reality star looked less than thrilled as she sat at the dinner table with her arms folded and a bored look on her face.Los Angeles Clippers player Griffin didn't seem very amused either."He is super into her. She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger'."She's always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn't necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him," the source added.