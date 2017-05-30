Khadi Is The New Cool Way Of Making A Fashion Statement In Summer

From spaghetti tops, denims, shorts to dresses, go for khadi fabric to beat the heat in summer, say experts.

Her are some pointers to help you get fashion with khadi right.

* Saris: Khadi handspun fabric makes for great saris and they come in various colours and styles. Khadi saris are not hard to drape as it is one of the best breathable fabrics to beat the heat. To sport a modern look in your khadi sari, look for ones with zardozi embroidery and block prints. You can also pair a rich colour plain khadi sari with an intricately embroidered shirt blouse.

* Spaghetti/crop tops: Try khadi spaghettis and pair them with ethnic skirts or loose pants to make a style statement of your own. You can also rock your look with khadi crop tops. Pair your crop top with a wrap-around skirt for a simple yet interesting look.

* Khadi fabric is perfect for children: From simple printed dresses to cut-flared khadi tops for girls along with simple and handwoven shirts and pants for boys, khadi is easy-to-wear and super comfortable for children.

* Dress it up: If you are looking for extra comfort in the sunny days, then khadi dresses are the perfect wear. Choose from kurta-like dresses or short ones that you are comfortable in. For a trendier appearance, look for smart cuts, embroidered yokes and accessorise the dress with a piece of statement jewellery or with a smart sling.

* Spruce up with stylish scarves and dupattas: Look for printed or bright-coloured khadi scarves or dupattas that you can pair with a plain dress. You can match your scarf with a tank or a pastel-coloured dress that will surely make you stand out in a crowd.

* Look stylish in khadi shorts and shrugs: Shorts are a must in your summer wardrobe. If you are looking to strike a balance between looking chic and beating the heat, then there is no looking beyond the khadi fabric. You can give a trendy twist to your shorts and basic tee by pairing it with a smart khadi shrug as well.

* Khadi denims are the new cool: Khadi denims are highly sought after for their comfort and style factor. Pair your denim khadi pants with an off-the-shoulder or cold shoulder top to look summer ready.