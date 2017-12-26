Khichdi: Cereal Dish-inspired TV Serial Inspires Restaurant

J.D. Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the makers of Hindi television serial Khichdi, are planning to open a restaurant based on the theme of the popular show. "The love that 'Khichdi' has got and keeps getting is phenomenal. The last we heard of a restaurant opening influenced by a TV show was for 'Friends'. But for the first time, we are planning to open a restaurant-based on the Gujarati theme of our show, 'Khichdi'," Majethia, producer of the show, said in a statement.Khichdi, a cult comedy show which ran during the early 2000s, is set to make a comeback with the original cast: Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta.It will soon premiere on Star Plus.