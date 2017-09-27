GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant With Beau Tristan Thompson's Baby

According to sources, Khloe is three months pregnant and that she conceived naturally.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2017, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant With Beau Tristan Thompson's Baby
(Photo: Khloe Kardashian/ Reuters)
Days after the pregnancy news of her sister Kylie Jenner came out, another report stating that reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is pregnant has emerged.

Multiple sources say that Khloe is pregnant with her first child, and the father is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, reports tmz.com.

According to sources, Khloe is three months pregnant and that she conceived naturally. So far, the sex of the unborn child is not known. This now makes for three expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January.

Khloe and Thompson have been dating for one year.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES