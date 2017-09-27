Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant With Beau Tristan Thompson's Baby

Days after the pregnancy news of her sister Kylie Jenner came out, another report stating that reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is pregnant has emerged.Multiple sources say that Khloe is pregnant with her first child, and the father is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, reports tmz.com.According to sources, Khloe is three months pregnant and that she conceived naturally. So far, the sex of the unborn child is not known. This now makes for three expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January.Khloe and Thompson have been dating for one year.