Kiehl's Reveals a Mickey Mouse Capsule Collection for Holiday 2017
As well as being an international mascot for the Walt Disney Company, Mickey Mouse has also become a popular figure in the worlds of interior design, fashion and beauty.
(Photo: official Instagram account of Kiehl's)
This holiday season, the American premium beauty brand has joined forces with Disney for a collection featuring the firm's most emblematic character, Mickey Mouse. The world-famous mouse adorns a Kiehl's customer favorite -- the Crème de Corps body moisturizer -- as well as a series of gift sets. The collection is due out from early November.
At almost 90 years old, Mickey Mouse, created in November 1928, is still a global icon, adored by kids and grownups alike. As well as being an international mascot for the Walt Disney Company, Mickey Mouse has also become a popular figure in the worlds of interior design, fashion and beauty. New York apothecary Kiehl's is the latest firm to join Team Mouse with a beauty collection featuring the legendary character.
Credit: @Kiehl's Since 1851
This special holiday collection centers around a cult product -- Kiehl's Crème de Corps -- which comes adorned with a classic Mickey Mouse character. The ever joyful rodent can be seen striding in a festive décor with his arms full of gifts. This image is also seen on the various gift sets in the collection.
Beneath the festive packaging, the Crème de Corps body moisturizer remains unchanged. Suitable for dry or very dry skin, it is formulated with cocoa butter, beta-carotene and sesame oil for soft, smooth and beautifully moisturized skin.
As it does every holiday season, Kiehl's has promised to donate 100 percent of the net profits from sales of the collection to charity (up to $100,000). This year, the firm is supporting hunger-relief charity, Feeding America.
The Kiehl's x Mickey Mouse capsule collection is due out early November.
