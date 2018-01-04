Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Ban Jewellery At Their New Home

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, who moved into their new mansion here a few weeks ago, have banned jewellery at the property."Kim decided to put the policy in place at the Hidden Hills home because she doesn't want it to be a target for thieves," a source told tmz.com.Kim's collection of jewellery, which is worth millions, is being stored elsewhere and in "under constant supervision, with very elaborate security measures to get to it", the source shared.While there won't be any expensive ornament at Kim's new home, she will still live under tight security every time.According to the site, the couple decided to do so as "the trauma of the Paris robbery is still on Kim and Kanye's minds".