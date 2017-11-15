Kim Kardashian Launches Scent Trio Under Her Brand New ‘KKW Fragrance' Label

Kim Kardashian West is preparing to make her first steps into the fragrance world, launching not one, but three, debut perfumes this week.The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur's scent trio will go on sale on November 15, marking the first release under her brand new ‘KKW Fragrance' label.Each of the three scents offers a different perspective on the gardenia flower. The brand's signature scent, ‘Crystal Gardenia', features notes of water lily, gardenia, tiara flower and velvet tuberose, rounded out by warm woods and skin musk for a deeper finish. ‘Crystal Gardenia Oud' opens with top notes of bergamot, lavender, red rose and jasmine, featuring base notes of oud, patchouli and royal amber, while ‘Crystal Gardenia Citrus' boasts top notes of sparkling citrus, woods and musks.Kim has been hard at work promoting the fragrances on Instagram, so we know that we can expect sleek, minimalistic packaging in the form of angular, translucent spray bottles. She has also unveiled the project's campaign imagery, which sees her posing seductively for black and white shots taken by fashion duo Mert & Marcus.The star first entered the fragrance game back in 2008, but the ‘KKW Fragrance' project marks her first solo debut into the scent industry. And it seems like Kim is on an entrepreneurial roll, given that she also launched her own cosmetics brand ‘KKW Beauty' earlier this summer -- a move that has seen her ‘Contour and Highlight Kits' flying off the virtual shelves.