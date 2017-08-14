Kim Kardashian Once Shoplifted With Nicole Richie

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian says she once stole a lipstick with her partner-in-crime fashion designer Nicole Richie.In a new post on her official website, Kim recalled an incident when she shoplifted from a drug store with Richie when she was 11-years-old.Saying that she had "always been really interested in beauty" since young age, Kim wrote: "When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass."The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who is now 36 years old added: "I can't remember the name of the colour, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."Kardashian West, who can now claim her own range of (currently sold out) creme liquid lippy in addition to sister Kylie Jenner's hugely popular Lip Kit collection, also 'fessed up about her inability to stop raiding her mother's makeup bag as a kid.