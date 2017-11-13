GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kim Kardashian Threw An Over-The-Top Cherry Blossom-Themed Baby Shower

The party, which took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, was attended by her pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2017, 3:03 PM IST
Kim Kardashian Threw An Over-The-Top Cherry Blossom-Themed Baby Shower
(Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Reuters)
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her third child with rapper Kanye West through surrogacy, threw an over-the-top cherry blossom-themed baby shower.

The party, which took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, was attended by her pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kim, 36, showed off the lavish affair from her Bel Air home to her followers on social media throughout the evening. Massive hot pink and white cherry blossom trees lined the entrance to the star-studded soirée. Bunches of white, lavender and yellow blooms were formed to look like clouds beneath the trees.

Once inside the event, guests were overwhelmed with more pink and white trees lining the walls. The party was also attended by model Chrissy Teigen.

Kim and Kanye are parents to Saint and North West.
