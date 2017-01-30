Kim Kardashian Turned To Khloe Kardashian For Fitness Advice

The reality star-turned-business mogul Kim Kardashian is not just all about selfies and flawless contouring but also about fitness.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian had confessed on her eponymous blog that she had been "hating getting up early to work out", but added that "it's a must" in order to keep up her regime."

However, Kim explained that to stay motivated, she's been turning to a variety of different classes.

Kim Kardashian shared her morning workout summary on Snapchat and it included 'running 4 miles, planks, push ups, 1000 jump ropes & abs'

And looks like Kim turned to Khloé for workout recommendations. Because her younger sibling, Khloé has firmly established herself as a fitness guru in recent months, often sharing glimpses of her workouts on Instagram and revealing her exercise secrets on her app.

A little NYE workout @bodyandsoulboxinggym ! Had to break a quick sweat to get ready for tonight's festivities!🍾🍾🍾 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

Don tries to kill me every time! Follow my 👻 KhloeKardashian 👻 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 5, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Don't miss another Khlo/Fit. Link in my bio A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 18, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

It's not just her family who keep her on track – Kim also turns to celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who also works with stars such as Gigi Hadid and Sylvester Stallone.

"Gunnar is amazing! He has a private gym where we just grind, grind, grind!!!" Kim wrote. "I put in the work and I definitely see it paying off."

He is the celebrity fitness guru who has been training Kim since she was 19 – and he’s clear about where her priorities lie.

“My brief with Kim is to showcase her curves, not whittle them away,” says a post titled Keeping Fit With the Kardashians on his blog.

Lauding Kim for her hardwork , determination and discipline Gunnar wrote on his blog that Kim is not whiny about her workouts and is unstoppable. He praised her for driving down for an hour to get to the gym early in the morning and appreciated how she sets her priorities right.

There's no doubt that Kim is motivated – even when her hectic schedule sees her travelling around the world - the star works hard to make time for exercise.

According to Peterson, Kim along with her brother Robert Kardashian, has followed the given workout for those curves she is certainly obsessed with:-

In the morning, she runs on the treadmill, does cardiovascular exercise and alternates cardio intervals with ab, upper body and lower body exercises to keep heart rate up, which also maximizes fat loss and tones her muscles.

And no she is not done for the day yet, until she does Pilates or strength training in the evening.

She completes strengthening circuits at least three times each week.

Her circuits consist of lunges, squats, push-ups, curls, shoulder presses, high kicks and other strengthening moves and in between these exercises, she dances or does jumping jacks to keep her body in fat-burning mode.