Kim Kardashian Upset Over Unflattering Bikini Photos

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West was upset after seeing unflattering images of herself in a pink bikini.In April, Kim was seen wearing a bikini on the beach in Punta Mita, Mexico, when her derriere looked bigger than usual. It also appeared as if she had cellulite. Her critics felt that previous flawless photos of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star were airbrushed.Her reaction on seeing the image was shared online in a teaser for a forthcoming new episode of the series, reports dailymail.co.uk."Oh my god. Like, I don't get it. I literally don't look like this," the mother of two said after her assistant Stephanie Shepherd handed her a cell phone to look at the images.Kim is seen wearing a pink bikini and reclined on a lounger outside her Mexico rental. A towel is under her bottom."I need to untag myself in everything. I'm literally going to go inside and just start untagging," she said.Later, Kim is seen in a black outfit next to sister Kourtney at a studio in Los Angeles as she discusses how she felt."I'm already having this anxiety attack over security and I'm already on high alert," said Kim, who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris a year ago."Just the scrutiny that we get all the time - we try to avoid that. So I'm doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible and then you take pictures. And if they're not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that's okay is so frustrating."