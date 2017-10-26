Kim Kardashian's Fragrance To Launch This November

Kim Kardashian West has unveiled the campaign imagery for her upcoming debut fragrance.The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the image with her 104 million followers, as well as uploading it to her official @kkwfragrance account. The black and white shot, which was taken by fashion duo Mert & Marcus, sees the star staring into the camera while pulling her camisole down with one hand. The fragrance will make its debut on November 15, and beauty fans can register their interest at https://kkwfragrance.com.The star has been hinting at a fragrance project for months now, sparking rumors over the summer and adding fuel to the fire in September, when she posted a cryptic photo of a bunch of flowers to her newly-created KKW Fragrance Instagram account.This is not the first time Kim has put her name to a perfume -- she first entered the fragrance game back in 2008. However, this is her first solo debut into the scent industry, and it follows the successful launch of her own cosmetics brand ‘KKW Beauty' earlier this summer. Her ‘Contour and Highlight Kits', which come in powder or creme form and launched in four different shades, have since sold out more than once, and the KKW Beauty account boasts over 900,000 followers on Instagram. The KKW Fragrance account currently only has around 4,600 followers -- but if Kim's previous track record is anything to go by, we shouldn't expect the anonymity to last for long.