Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Better After Battling Pneumonia
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the health condition of her son, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says her two-year-old son Saint West, who was hospitalised due to pneumonia last week, is now better.
Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the health condition of her son, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"My precious baby boy is so strong. After spending three nights in the hospital and seeing my baby get multiple IVs and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary," Kim wrote.
Kim went on to say that her son "is home and all better" now, thanking the doctors who helped her get through her "challenging" time.
"I just want to thank every nurse and doctor out there who works so hard round the clock. We are so grateful for you all. He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint," she added.
