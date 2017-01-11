Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Engaged

Los Angeles: Actress Kirsten Dunst and her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons are engaged, say sources.

According to pagesix.com, they got engaged over the Golden Globes weekend. The awards ceremony took place on January 8.

Dunst and Plemons were seen kissing at an Emmys after-party for their show in September last year, and they have been spotted out together here many times since.

The couple's representatives are yet to comment on the engagement news.