Kourtney Kardashian, Candice Huffine And Chrissy Teigen Dominate The Fashion Scene This October

Kourtney Kardashian became the latest celebrity to announce a fashion collaboration last week, when she revealed that she has been working on an upcoming clothing collection for the retailer Pretty Little Thing. We take a look at the stars who have been flexing their fashion design muscles this month.Reality TV star Kourtney has teamed up with the online retailer Pretty Little Thing on a capsule womenswear collection set to go on sale on October 26. She took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few looks from the project, with standout pieces including a furry-looking coat in the shades of hot pink and canary yellow, a sequined black slip dress and a glittery silver metallic mini dress. A pair of neon pink strappy heeled sandals also features in one of the promo images. Further details about the collection are being kept under wraps for now, but fans have only three days to wait until all is revealed.Plus-size model Candice Huffine is the latest fashion star to take on the world of athleisure, having launched her very own ‘Day / Won' line earlier this month. The activewear series comes in a size inclusive 0-32, featuring leggings, cardigans, tank tops and bandanas in a range of fun prints and at an accessible price point. According to the brand's website, Boston marathon runner Candice was inspired to design her own clothing line to share the message that "all bodies are good bodies".Model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen kicked off the month with a new clothing collection for Revolve. Titled ‘Chrissy Teigen x Revolve', the 36-piece collection was inspired by the star's own personal wardrobe, focusing on easy-to-wear separates with a luxurious edge. Bodysuits, bustiers, slinky dresses and shaggy jackets are a recurring theme throughout the collection, as well as three footwear options in the form of the thigh-high ‘By Raye Como Boot' and two ankle-high heeled booties. The color palette draws on dusky pinks, golden beige tones and classic black hues, which Chrissy herself is seen sporting regularly on the red carpet.