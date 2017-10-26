Kourtney Kardashian's Capsule Collection For Pretty Little Thing Available Online

Kourtney Kardashian -- Kim's older sister -- has created a capsule collection of apparel and accessories for the brand PrettyLittleThing, channeling sexy styles and vaguely retro inspirations.This fall/winter 2017-2018 collection lands October 26 online at www.prettylittlething.us.After working on several collections of clothing and beauty products with her sisters Kim and Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian has, until now, stayed in the shadow of her younger sisters. Kim Kardashian has released her hit KKW Beauty makeup line, Kylie Jenner has her Kylie Cosmetics brand, and Kendall has found fame with a successful modeling career.Now it's time for the eldest Kardashian sister to step into the spotlight with a capsule collection for the brand PrettyLittleThing, known for its feminine, sexy and glamorous ready-to-wear garments with affordable price tags. The star, who has some 60 million Instagram followers, has designed 40 items of apparel and accessories in collaboration with the brand's team of designers.The collection comprises various sexy dresses -- with short, figure-hugging styles and plenty of décolleté -- as well as oversized jumpsuits, a long blazer, coats in colorful faux fur, and retro-inspired pants. Pieces come in dark shades, satin finishes and vibrant colors."My inspiration behind the collection was studio 54, 70s Cher vibes, we wanted to do bright colors like, add a little life to it with sequins and faux fur and it's turned out really amazing," said Kourtney Kardashian in a statement.