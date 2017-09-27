Kriti Sanon And I Share a Great Rapport: Sonaakshi Raaj

: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj, who has styled Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, says that she caters to all those women who wants to look fashionable and have an eye to choose the right trends."For me its always about women's wear from all walks of life. From teens to women in their 60s who are fond of dressing, I cater to all age groups who are conscious of fashion and understand style," the designer told IANS.Sonaakshi, who was the costume designer for the film Heropanti starring Kriti, says that she shares a very good rapport with the actress."Kriti and I share a great rapport. We have always been associated with various things so I am hoping for a great future," said the designer, who unveiled her new store in the presence of Bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal here.The collection in-store comprises of elegant flouncy gowns, westernised saris in a spectrum of vibrant and festive colours. It comprises of a variety of new elements like jackets, dhoti-saris, lehenga-saris and easy sari-gowns with slits.The store will also house the designer's new collection "SKIN" which is a collection of garments designed to flatter the feminine form."I am really excited and it's a wonderful feeling to have my second store in the country. I am fortunate to having being able to achieve this at such an early stage of my career. I would like to extend my gratitude and a big thank you to all my clients here who have been extremely loyal and shown constant support," said the designer.