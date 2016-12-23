Kylie Jenner To Beyonce: Here's How Decked Up Your Stars Are For Christmas

With their brimming holiday and Christmas spirit, over-the-top decorations and gorgeous Christmas trees this holiday season, see how your favourite stars are trimming their trees and spreading holiday cheer.

Kylie Jenner

It should come as no surprise, that Christmas at Jenner’s involves far more than a few pine boughs and an elf on the shelf. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians teen and cosmetics entrepreneur posted a Christmassy picture with her rapper boyfriend Tyga.

All I want for Christmas is you .. ❄️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is definitely feeling the holiday spirit this year! The star took to Instagram to share a video which featured several photos of herself enjoying the holiday season and showing off her extravagant silver-and-purple tree, along with other decorations all over her family’s home.

Behind the stream of holiday photos, a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” played to add to the seasonal vibe.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Kendall Jenner

American fashion model and television personality, originally known for appearing in the E! reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is all set for a 'pink XMas!'

kenny's pink xmas A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:35am PST

Neil Patrick Harris

Known for his role as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris looks all Christmassy celebrating holiday traditions, posting pictures with giant real Christmas tree and giving away gifts to unsuspecting passersby.

How lovely are thy branches! #trim A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 8, 2016 at 6:04am PST

Sofia Vergara

Colombian-American actress and model Sofia Vergara, known for her role in Modern Family, The Smurfs , New Year's Eve , Happy Feet Two, Chef and Hot Pursuit, is all set for Christmas with her beautiful Christmas tree.

Its up!!!!!🎄🎄🎄🎄#arbolitodenavidad A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 10, 2016 at 8:03pm PST

Jessica Alba

“Merry Merry,” the 'Fantastic Four' actress captioned the photo of her fully decorated tree.

Merry Merry 🌲 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 7, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress sipped on a cocktail while admiring Christmas tree lights in Austin.

Christmas in Texas #ThanksAustin 🍻🎄 A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Nov 30, 2016 at 8:46pm PST

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress hung stockings with the initials of her three kids — Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4 . Christmassy!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎶🎄 Who has decoration tips for me?!?! 🌟 #TreeTrimming A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

Kelly Clarkson

The “Piece by Piece” singer captioned a photo of her tree and the many presents underneath it "“Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow? #ElfOnTheShelf #MagicWinsEveryTime”

Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow? #ElfOnTheShelf #MagicWinsEveryTime A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

Drew Barrymore

From designing stockings to posing with the tree, Drew Barrymore is looking forward to everything that the holidays entails and is excited to celebrate the festival in full spirit with her daughters.