Kylie Jenner To Beyonce: Here's How Decked Up Your Stars Are For Christmas
Beyonce posing with her tree (L), Kylie Jenner with Tyga (R) Courtesy: Instagram profiles of Beyonce and Kylie Jenner
With their brimming holiday and Christmas spirit, over-the-top decorations and gorgeous Christmas trees this holiday season, see how your favourite stars are trimming their trees and spreading holiday cheer.
Kylie Jenner
It should come as no surprise, that Christmas at Jenner’s involves far more than a few pine boughs and an elf on the shelf. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians teen and cosmetics entrepreneur posted a Christmassy picture with her rapper boyfriend Tyga.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé is definitely feeling the holiday spirit this year! The star took to Instagram to share a video which featured several photos of herself enjoying the holiday season and showing off her extravagant silver-and-purple tree, along with other decorations all over her family’s home.
Behind the stream of holiday photos, a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” played to add to the seasonal vibe.
Kendall Jenner
American fashion model and television personality, originally known for appearing in the E! reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is all set for a 'pink XMas!'
Neil Patrick Harris
Known for his role as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris looks all Christmassy celebrating holiday traditions, posting pictures with giant real Christmas tree and giving away gifts to unsuspecting passersby.
Sofia Vergara
Colombian-American actress and model Sofia Vergara, known for her role in Modern Family, The Smurfs , New Year's Eve , Happy Feet Two, Chef and Hot Pursuit, is all set for Christmas with her beautiful Christmas tree.
Jessica Alba
“Merry Merry,” the 'Fantastic Four' actress captioned the photo of her fully decorated tree.
Anna Kendrick
The Pitch Perfect actress sipped on a cocktail while admiring Christmas tree lights in Austin.
Reese Witherspoon
The Big Little Lies actress hung stockings with the initials of her three kids — Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4 . Christmassy!
Kelly Clarkson
The “Piece by Piece” singer captioned a photo of her tree and the many presents underneath it "“Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow? #ElfOnTheShelf #MagicWinsEveryTime”
Drew Barrymore
From designing stockings to posing with the tree, Drew Barrymore is looking forward to everything that the holidays entails and is excited to celebrate the festival in full spirit with her daughters.
