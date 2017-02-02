Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Fashion and Films Have Symbiotic Relationship, Says Urvashi Kaur

Urvashi Kaur has always been obsessed with all things hand woven and with natural dyes. The designer, for her collection titled ‘Vasa’ at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, experimented with the indigenous Indian techniques. On day one, she brought the quintessential Indian traveler on ramp with her ant-fit and rebellion collection.

“My collections and work tends to be more centered around philosophy rather than trend-based. The key aspects are the signature handloom textiles, and treatments like block printing combined with details of Kantha and micro pleating are the highlights”, she said while speaking to News18.com.

A modern focus resulted in several sheer accents in the collection. Many of the outfits revolved around tonal coordination and there were multiple instances of entire ensembles featuring pattern on pattern. The designer even introduced menswear that broke the stereotype for androgyny.

When asked about the impact of Bollywood on a modern woman’s fashion choices, the couturier said, “I think modern women base their choices on their convictions and point of view. Several contemporary actresses resonate our philosophy of alternative, versatile yet accessible fashion. Their work has the power to make a difference and touch the lives of millions”.

“Fashion and films have a symbiotic relationship and we celebrate this melting pot of creativity”, she adds.

She takes no qualms in crediting the yesteryear actors to pave the way for today’s fashionistas. “Leading ladies from earlier years like Zeenat Aman, Rekha and Parveen Babi were individuals who had incredible style and paved the way for later fashionistas before the era of stylists and massive PR teams”.

She’s elated over Sonam Kapoor’s decision of sporting her design at Cannes’ and she maintains that it’s important to create pieces that are versatile, multi-dimensional yet affordable.