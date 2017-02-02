»
Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Preity Zinta Turns The Perfect Muse For Sanjukta Dutta

First published: February 2, 2017, 11:35 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Sanjukta Dutta's show 'Mekhela Chador' at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 became all the more vibrant with the presence of the ever-vivacious Preity Zinta. The actress strutted down the runway sporting a black and red sari with the highlights of gold motifs and temple border along with a backless blouse.

Inspired by Goddess Durga and traditional Assamese motifs like Singkhap - a royal motif that portrays two lions facing each other; the Kolki that is like the paisley motif; the Moourah that is the peacock, and the Pokhila that is butterfly, Sanjukta Dutta reflected the communal harmony and serenity of Assam in her designs with her collection.

