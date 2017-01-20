Lakme Fashion Show Summer/Resort 2017 is about to begin in all its full glory. This season, designer Monisha Jaising unveils her stellar couture collection at the opening show and Anita Dongre will bring down the curtain with her ‘Liquid Gold’ inspired theme. In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, the designers offered a sneak peek into their couture lines.

Monisha has experimented with shades of black, gold, grey, white, rose pink, rose tan and a pop of red, orange, fuchsia in her opening collection. With the backdrop of grand Arabian sea, the show will have a series of billowing silhouettes, glorious array of patterns, fully embellished party dresses and cocktail sarees. Extravagant eveningwear, contemporary and stately silhouettes, an effortless approach of cocktail sarees and billowing skirts with tight bodices’ dominate the collection.

Anita Dongre will bring alive the ‘Liquid Gold’ trend and redefine the word ‘luxe’ with her finale couture line. Her collection fuses a variety of styles, silhouettes and designs.