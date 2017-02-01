countdown To Budget 2017
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 secs
»
1-min read

Lakme Fashion Week 2017: These Backstage Photos Will Get Your Curiosity Piqued

News18.com

First published: February 1, 2017, 8:08 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Lakme Fashion Week 2017: These Backstage Photos Will Get Your Curiosity Piqued
All that's in store for you in this edition of LFW.

Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, which begins from February 1st in all its glory, has already got our curiosity piqued. When it comes to fashion, it's not just about the ramp moments, but also the backstage mania that gets everyone going. Even though most of the people expect a glamorous 5-day extravaganza, it's important to understand what goes into making it the event that it turns out to be. Several sleepless nights, several nerve wrenching moments and several discussions lead to the most talked-about fashion gala.

As designer Kunal Rawal puts it, "This is when a designer is in a mess" and you wouldn't help but just agree after looking at these glimpses from the designers' collection. While the designers gear up to showcase their hardwork, we get you some sneak peeks into their varied couture lineup.

Urvashi Kaur

urvashi-1

Splash

splash-lfw-1

Padmaja

padmaja-lfw-1

Payal Singhal

payalsinghal-lfw-1

Pinakin

pinakin-lfw-1

Vineet and Rahul

vineetrahul-lfw-1

Tarun Tahiliani

tarun-1
Sanjukta
sanjukta-lfw-1
Kunal Rawal
kunal-1
Falguni Shane Peacock
poochki-lfw-1
Jayanti Reddy
jayanti-lfw-1
Karn Malhotra
karn-lfw1
KA SHA
kasha-lfw-1
Khanijo
khanijo-lfw-1
Kotwara
kotwara-lfw-1
Gaurang
gaurang-lfw-1
Chola
chola-lfw-1
Anushree Reddy
anushree-reddy-lfw-1
Antar Agni
antaragni-lfw-1

Amit Aggarwal

amit-lfw-1

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.