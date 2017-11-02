Lancome Experiments with Augmented Reality for Mobile

Lancôme Paris has teamed up with app developer Perfect Corp on a virtual beauty experience for mobile, and has been testing it out with a special Halloween livestream.Featuring a series of curated makeup looks that users can experience through augmented reality trials using the app YouCam Makeup, the concept will also let shoppers purchase lipsticks, mascaras, liners and shadows, as well as complete beauty looks.On Monday night the beauty giant hosted a live streaming show in which it provided tutorials for a range of different Halloween makeup looks using selected Lancôme products, with more shows planned for the future."Lancôme's unique curated styles, live streaming show and seamless e-commerce integration create a completely immersive user journey that makes luxury beauty discovery more fun, accessible and convenient than ever before," said Alice Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp in a statement.Lancôme is the latest in a long list of cosmetics giants to embrace augmented reality -- Perfect Corp's YouCam app has already partnered with L'Oréal to allow beauty fans to virtually try out different makeup products, and even joined forces with makeup artist Kristofer Buckle on a virtual reality makeup collection. Meanwhile, this July saw Estée Lauder and tech company ModiFace launch a lipstick chatbot for Facebook Messenger that not only allowed consumers to test out different lipsticks virtually, but also advised them on their purchases. And in August, digital makeup app Perfect365, Inc. teamed up with Hot Tools hair appliances to let users virtually test out six different hairstyles using augmented reality technology.