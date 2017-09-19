Laverne Cox Turns To Beauty Business, Launches Nail Polish Collection

Laverne Cox, the Emmy-nominated "Orange is the New Black" actress and LGBT activist has called the limited edition of six shades ‘Celebrate Yourself', and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief funds. The festive collection comprises holographic, shimmering polishes in metallic shades with bold, confident names to match. ‘Shine', ‘Party in the Hills', ‘Halo', ‘Million Dollar Views', ‘Mirrorball' and ‘Androgynie' range in color from gunmetal silver to a glittery rose gold, and come in Orly's cruelty-free, vegan formula.Cox revealed the news via Instagram on Sunday, before heading to the Emmy Awards sporting a killer manicure from her own collection. A close-up picture of her razor-sharp stiletto nails revealed that she had matched her look to her metallic gown using a combination of the shades ‘Shine' and ‘Androgynie'.The collaboration is the latest evidence of Cox's rising profile in the fashion and beauty industry, having previously starred in the Fall/Winter 2017 campaign for Beyonce's Ivy Park fashion range.