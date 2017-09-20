Lena Dunham Won't Mind Being On 'Bad Clothes' List
She's much more than just clothes.
Representative Image: Getty Images
"Girls" creator and star Lena Dunham do not care what people think of her outfits. She feels it's not necessary to "fit" in an image.
"We want to be strong and ready to go... Think about what is going to make you feel the most confident and like yourself," eonline.com quoted Dunham as saying.
"I even like ending up on that ‘Good People, Bad Clothes' page or whatever it's called...that stuff gives me pleasure," she added.
At the second-anniversary party of her and "Girls" producer Jenni Konner's weekly newsletter, Lenny Letter, Dunham's costume included a green sculptural earring made by her godfather, artist John Newman, a simple black dress and suede pumps.
Dunham said clothing should be about "personal choice and personal voice".
"There are a few pictures of me in, like, a weird shift dress and a blowout from early on where I'm like, ‘I'm not hosting a morning television show!' but I thought there was some (image) that you had to fit into," she said, adding: "Now I understand that it doesn't matter."
"We want to be strong and ready to go... Think about what is going to make you feel the most confident and like yourself," eonline.com quoted Dunham as saying.
"I even like ending up on that ‘Good People, Bad Clothes' page or whatever it's called...that stuff gives me pleasure," she added.
At the second-anniversary party of her and "Girls" producer Jenni Konner's weekly newsletter, Lenny Letter, Dunham's costume included a green sculptural earring made by her godfather, artist John Newman, a simple black dress and suede pumps.
Dunham said clothing should be about "personal choice and personal voice".
"There are a few pictures of me in, like, a weird shift dress and a blowout from early on where I'm like, ‘I'm not hosting a morning television show!' but I thought there was some (image) that you had to fit into," she said, adding: "Now I understand that it doesn't matter."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Recreates Judwaa Magic With Jacqueline Fernandez
- UM Commando Classic and Mojave First Ride Review: Royal Enfield Rival, Finally?
- MS Dhoni Can Play in the 2023 World Cup If You Ask Me: Clarke
- Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List
- A New Mother’s Guide: What To Do Once You Are Back Home With Your Baby