Let Kangana Ranaut Show You How To Beat The Heat
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has slowly paved her way to become not just one of the most respectable actresses but also an inspiring fashionista. She can step out in a maxi dress with the same ease she pulls off a traditional drape with. But recently, her style file has been riding high on traditional drapes, ranging from rich Kanjivarams to raw silks.
The actress, however, ditched the drape for an event on Tuesday and we're not complaining. She looked as elegant as ever in a pair of white matching separates from Chloe. Plus, the outfit seemed to be just the right pick for beating the deadly heat this summer.
On the professional front, Kangana recently made waves with the teaser launch of her latest film Simran and the vibe of it feels like it's going to be an absolute winner!
