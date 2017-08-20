LFW 2017: A Rainbow-clad Ranveer Singh Turns Up and Steals The Show
No, Ranveer Singh isn't even the showstopper.
Trust Ranveer Singh to make appearances that catch the public eye even more than the showstoppers' ramp presence. Why Ranveer wears what he wears we'll never know but what we do know and understand perhaps is that the actor's fashion sensibilities know no bounds.
Image: Yogen Shah
The actor decided to extend his support to ace designer Manish Arora at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2017 last night and adorned a rainbow-hued jacket from his collection.
Even though he didn't officially turn a showstopper, Ranveer managed to steal the show with all his might.
Image: Yogen Shah
While most of his eclectic outfits don't fit in the idea of what's trending, some go beyond bizarre and make even fashion police fall short of words but you've to give it to the actor for being the sporty self that he is.
In fact, in an interview to a leading magazine, Ranveer was quoted as saying, ""In school and adolescence, I was known for my outrageous fashion. I was the first to sport baggy jeans and show off the top of my briefs as a fashion statement, the first to wear sports jerseys, use styling gel, wear chunky silver jewellery. It's how I have always been. People in my school WhatsApp group are hardly surprised; they say it's good to know I haven't changed," Ranveer said in an interview to a popular magazine."
The ace designer showcased his collection titled 'Cosmic Love' which comprised of denim tunics, tiered evening wear, satin quilted bombers, sweatshirts and skirts and the colour story moved from mustards, tangerines, midnight blues, violets, fuchsias to royal blues.
Image: Yogen Shah
Soon after the show, Ranveer and Deepika arrived in style at Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash.
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
