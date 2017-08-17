LFW 2017, Day 1: Sonal Chauhan, Sayani Gupta Turn Showstoppers, Exchange Compliments

: Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Sayani Gupta took a moment to compliment each other on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017 (LFW), which began here on Wednesday.Sonal and Sayani were the showstoppers for designers Sonal Verma and Shweta Kapur respectively. During the post show conference, they were seen telling each other to keep the costumes that they were wearing.Sayani told Sonal, pointing towards her kimono jacket: "The colour is so nice. It's such a wonderful creation."Sonal replied: "You should also keep this beautiful white glittery dress."Sayani, who was seen in films like Jolly LLB 2 and Fan, said her personal wardrobe is full of white clothes as she is obsessed with it."I am obsessed with whites. During my recent trip to an international location, I came back realising that I bought everything white. Also, I am mad about shoes and sunglasses," she said.When asked that how travelling inspires Sonal, she said it has definitely made a huge difference."I do travel a lot and see different cultures. That is an extension of my personality. It sort of extends my fashion sense, but in overall personality, at least in my life, travelling has made huge differences," she said.