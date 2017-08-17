LFW 2017: Disha Patani Looks Edgy As She Walks The Ramp For Ritu Kumar

🌸🌺🌸🌺 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

: Actress Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace designer Ritu Kumar and sashayed down in a strapless corset bodice dress highlighted with an asymmetric hem. The dress was embellished with splashes of floral threadwork and metallic chains.The collection titled ‘Sweet Surrender’ was presented at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. The inspiration moved back centuries into the past and halted at the 18th century French Marquis fashion era. A deliberate dishabille look of the 80s was added to bring about an apotheosis of the two eras where modern fashion and refinements were concerned.The actress also took to Instagram to share a photograph of her custom-made outfit.The colour palette ranged from soft pastel hues to tropical prints like unconventional fruits and striking bold blossoms.More prominent on the ramp along with asymmetric tops and trendy minis were the label's statement shirtdresses.