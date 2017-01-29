Indian-American supermodel and author Padma Lakshmi is going to make her debut at Indian Runaway as a showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani. Lakshmi will be the muse for Tahiliani's latest line at the Lakme Fashion Week, beginning from February 1.

Lakshmi, who is best known for hosting American culinary show Top Chef, will wear one of Tahiliani's creation from his Mughal-inspired collection titled Chashme Shahi.

In a statement to PTI, Lakshmi said "I am so excited that I will be walking the ramp for my dear friend Tarun Tahiliani. While I have attended Lakme Fashion Week, I have never had the pleasure of walking the ramp and I'm so honoured to be part of this wonderful event,"

The designer is confident about his showstopper and sees her as a perfect example of modern Indian woman.

#nastywomen #whyimarch #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Lakshmi will be walking for Tahiliani's show on day four of the fashion week.

Other celebrity show-stopper includes Kareena Kapoor Khan for Anita Dongre and Diana Penty for Payal Singhal. Monisha Jaising opened the Fashion Week recently with a unique show on a cruise where Sonakshi Sinha walked as her showstopper.