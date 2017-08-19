LFW 2017: Preity Zinta, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte Walk The Ramp On Day 3

Bollywood leading ladies Preity Zinta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 as they walked the ramp for different designers.Preity Zinta looked gorgeous as she turned showstopper for designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock. She sashayed down in an off-shoulder floor-length grey gown and completed her look with emerald earrings. She flaunted her trademark dimpled smile and left everyone in awe of her charismatic presence.The ever-edgy Kalki Koechlin sashayed down in a Nikita Mhaisalkar eclectic ensemble. With a graceful walk, she got everyone in the audience applauding and appreciating Nikita's collection.Radhika Apte, who turned muse for textile designer Sailesh Singhani, also made an exciting appearance. Post the event, she expressed her gratitude and said, "The designer is committed to nurturing the handloom heritage of India. He sustains 22 amazingly talented weaving communities and empowers them to commit to their craft. It was a pleasure to walk for him at Lakme Fashion Week W/F 2017 and showcase the weaving heritage."Another celebrity to take over the runway on day 3 was Chitrangada Singh. The actress showcased designer Neha Aggarwal's collection titled ‘Mithila in Soho' and looked absolutely stunning in a printed multi-colored trumpet dress.Designer Amit Aggarwal found his muse in Esha Gupta who made her way in a gold corset blouse teamed up with an electric blue lehanga.