LFW 2017: Royal Opera House, a Perfect Showstopper for Sanjay Garg Show

: The closing show of the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 by Sanjay Garg was a celebration of purity, craftsmanship and textiles.The designer unveiled on Wednesday a celestial collection presented at the exquisite Royal Opera House, the city's premiere heritage site that certainly turned out to be the perfect showstopper.The venue took Lakme back to its very inception of being inspired by a French Opera named - Lakme, and paid the perfect tribute to a brand that has given beauty a new dimension.Adding to the grandeur of the venue was the presence of Simone Tata, who played a pivotal role in steering the brand in its early years.The understated collection was the designer's interpretation for Liquid Gold and Lakme's beauty theme of argan oil.The intricate details revealed soft feathers and scalloped clouds of angels in flight which were made in handcrafted Chikankari on Bengal mul, zardozi and hand-woven brocade. The motifs, floral prints and geometric figures gave a serene and other-worldly aura to the whole collection."Working with Lakme Fashion Week is always a pleasure. This show tonight, and especially at a heritage venue like The Royal Opera House is very special. It truly feels like I have come full circle as Lakme Fashion Week was where I had my first show," said the designer."The Lakme Absolute show this Winter/Festive season has been very special as well - this is my first collection featuring this embroidery of Chikankari," he added.