LFW 2017: Sonakshi Sinha Looks Vibrant In Tangerine Monisha Jaising Dress
Image: Instagram/Lakme Fashion Week
Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 has begun. The opening magnum opus of Monisha Jaising used the grand Arabian Sea as the backdrop and exquisitely showcased its collection atop the international luxury cruise liner - Costa.
Sonakshi Sinha turned the perfect muse for the designer as she sashayed down the runway in an orange spring-summer style dress. With her cheerful vibe and vivacious smile, the actress looked chic.
The collection was dominated by billowing silhouettes and fully embellished party dresses and the colour palette ranged from blacks to golds, pinks to reds.
On the professional front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Noor.
