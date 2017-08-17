Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive, the five-day fashion extravaganza, has commenced and while designers like Masaba and Sanjay Garg brought the house down with their collections on day one, Anavila Misra will be closing the Sustainable Fashion Day with her somber collection ‘Blur’.The designer, who usually brings a colour story of myriad light hues on the ramp, will bring to life the tones of black this time. When asked why she decided to journey away from her usual subdued colour palette, Anavila said, “I wanted to show the soft and romantic side of black through beautiful surface treatments. Black is a complete colour and lends itself beautifully to form. And for this collection, design and form are very important.”Anavila is of the view that her latest collection is an expression that’s rooted in the fundamentals of design where form (black) leads the thought. “It has been inspired by my question 'strong minimalism' where the strength lies in understatement, where the boundaries of fashion and design are blurred yet complimenting,” she said.Of all the industries harming the environment, fashion happens to be the most understated one. In fact, a garment’s entire life cycle – from a raw fabric to a fully textured outfit – poses a potential threat to the environment. But the fact that the concept of sustainable fashion is, at last, captivating the limelight in Indian fashion business is noteworthy.“I feel it's about making the right choice in the entire process of creation, from sourcing the yarn to dying to weaving and then finishing and packaging. We try and move closer to reducing the waste and negating impact on the environment,” she said.Anavila also pointed it out that it’s as much about sustaining livelihoods as it’s about protecting the environment. “It's also about sustaining livelihoods and creating sustainable job opportunities and moving ahead with the clusters you are engaged with,” she added.So, does she yearn for a better tomorrow in the ever-glamorous fashion industry? “I already see it happening to a large extent. Especially the youth is making more conscious choices now,” she answered.Anavila, whose creations have often been opted by the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, and Kiran Rao among others, feels that as designers, they’ve to speak through their designs and create compelling, strong fashion that has universal appeal.She also makes no bones in accepting that Bollywood consciously or subconsciously drives a lot of fashion choices.She added, “I see a lot of celebrities these days making a conscious fashion choice and that does help in bringing about a positive movement.”