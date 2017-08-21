LFW W/F'17: Jayanti Reddy Brings Drama Of Byzantine Era On Ramp

It was glamour of a bygone era that took over the ramp at 6Degree Studio during Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 when Jayanti Reddy showcased a collection inspired by the colours and fashion of the Byzantine or Eastern Roman Empire.There was a variety of silhouettes with lehengas, jackets, shararas, blouses, shawls, tunics and pants. The ensembles worked wonders in accentuating women's curves with fitted and flared shapes. Numerous blouses offered a fashion twist - either asymmetric hemline, peplum fits or were teamed with full-length jackets. Heavy ruffles and exaggerated tassels added to the royal element in the collection.While the silhouettes were relatively conservative, it was the golden embellishments that Jayanti scored with. They were rich and opulent and used with great care so as to highlight the salient points of the ensembles without looking too exaggerated or over the top.Rich fabrics like silks, velvets and tulles were ideal for the creations but it was the construction and the colours that were the focal point of the garments. Deep hues of smoky grey, rich mustard, royal blue, elegant mauve, hot pink, pastel teal and dramatic black, gave intense style directions to the garments.