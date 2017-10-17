GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Liam Payne Taking Style Inspiration From Cheryl?

His style says so.

IANS

Updated:October 17, 2017, 8:22 AM IST
Liam Payne Taking Style Inspiration From Cheryl?
Representative Image (Image: Getty Images)
Former One Direction star Liam Payne seems to be taking style inspiration from his girlfriend Cheryl, as he was seen stepping out here in an outfit similar to her runway look.

The singer, 24, slipped into a half-plaid shirt as he headed for dinner at Catch -- just two weeks after his partner, 34, bore a similar checked ensemble at the star-studded show in Paris, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He looked trendy in the unusual black shirt, adorned with a monochrome checked panel on one side.

Maintaining the low-key vibe throughout, he teamed the top with baggy black jeans and grungy grey high-top trainers, as he headed for dinner with his friends.

Payne finished his look with a gold chain around his neck as she smiled and waved at cameras upon arrival at the restaurant.
