X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Liam Payne Wears Girlfriend Cheryl's Trousers To Event
Representative Image (Image: Getty Images)
One Direction star Liam Payne called singer Cheryl his "missus" and flaunted her pair of trousers at a promotional event for his new album here.
Payne, who welcomed his first child -- son Bear -- with Cheryl earlier this year, decided to wear his girlfriend's trousers when he visited multi-platform video and music network Music Choice's office here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Payne looked confident as he lounged on the sofa in Cheryl's 1,500 pounds-worth designer trousers.
"I just went and started shopping and my missus is a fashionista. These are actually her trousers," Payne said.
Payne matched the Dutch designer Ronald Van Der Kemp's outfit with a casual hoodie and a pair of boots.
First Published: May 18, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers as Kolkata Storm Into Qualifier 2
- Apple iPhone SE Made in India Model Coming This Month: Report
- Waiter to Pacer: Mumbai Indians Player Kulwant Khejrolia's Story
- Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Photos Are Out
- IPL 2017: Gambhir Guides Chase as KKR Beat SRH to Reach Qualifier 2