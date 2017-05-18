X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Liam Payne Wears Girlfriend Cheryl's Trousers To Event

IANS

Updated: May 18, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Liam Payne Wears Girlfriend Cheryl's Trousers To Event
Representative Image (Image: Getty Images)

One Direction star Liam Payne called singer Cheryl his "missus" and flaunted her pair of trousers at a promotional event for his new album here.

Payne, who welcomed his first child -- son Bear -- with Cheryl earlier this year, decided to wear his girlfriend's trousers when he visited multi-platform video and music network Music Choice's office here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Payne looked confident as he lounged on the sofa in Cheryl's 1,500 pounds-worth designer trousers.

"I just went and started shopping and my missus is a fashionista. These are actually her trousers," Payne said.

Payne matched the Dutch designer Ronald Van Der Kemp's outfit with a casual hoodie and a pair of boots.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.