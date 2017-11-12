Lightweight Outfits, Bold Earrings: A Practical Bride's Guide

Indian brides today want to let loose and enjoy their big day. Instead of heavy gold jewellery, it's best to invest in pieces of single statement earrings and practical lightweight outfits, suggest experts.Aakash Barmecha, Director of the brand Yoube Jewellery, and designer Shivani Jain, have suggestions:* Tennis bracelets, statement earrings and distinct cocktail rings are hot this season.* Soft fabrics and trendy outfits are high on fashion. For functions like cocktails, sangeet and reception, brides can wear western cut gowns or draped gowns.* Simple, modern and clean designs are being sought after as they are much lighter than the traditional heavy jewellery.* Hues of peach, pink, blue and green is the colour palate to explore in terms of jewellery.* Bold statement earrings, featuring some of the new colour stones coupled with rose cuts and set in rose gold is the latest trend.* As for bridal outfits, shades of red, aubergine and maroon in fabrics like velvet, silk and satin will be seen making a comeback.* Elaborate cuffs on the wrist and a pair of gorgeous earrings can alone do the trick, if matched well, with either a gown or a sari.* Experiment with your outfits' cuts and silhouettes and add some elements of hand work to give an edge in the outfit.* Fusion wear is also a hit in bridal fashion now. Try different pairing like heavy dupattas with pants and unconventional blouses.