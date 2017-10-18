Lip Gloss Makes A Return For Fall

After a good few years of domination, it looks as though matte lipstick's days might finally be numbered.There has been a resurgence in glossier textures recently, both on and off the catwalk, and the trend was given the ultimate stamp of approval this September by Rihanna, whose debut beauty collection includes only one lip product; a ‘Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.' And the star isn't the only makeup entrepreneur looking for a little shimmer this season -- everyone from Kim Kardashian to Beyonce has been spotted sporting a glistening pout lately. Here are five glosses making waves this fall.Rihanna's ‘Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer' not only delivers a high-shine rose nude gloss -- it also contains shea butter to hydrate the lips from within.Cruelty-free cosmetics line Tarte has made it easy to transition to the glossy side with the launch of its new, limited-edition ‘Tarteist Lip Bling Top Coat'. The gold-hued gloss has been designed to be worn on its own or over lipsticks to add a festive, metallic edge to your lip color of choice.Claiming to be the "world's first 24-hour glimmer lipstick," Kat Von D's ‘Everlasting Glimmer Veil' provides a liquid-crystal finish for a foiled look.Marc Jacobs' ‘Enamored Hi-Shine lacquer' promises "supreme gloss" in 29 vivid shades, from rosy nudes to burnt orange hues. The high-shine formula is also mint-scented.Take the shimmery look one step further with Ciate London's ‘Glitter Flip' -- a metallic liquid lipstick that results in an "extreme glitter finish".