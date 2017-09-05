Lipstick Trends 2017: Ditch Nude, Shift To Creamy Shades

In todays world, people are not only conscious about how they look but also how their skin feels and lipsticks are an important factor in making or breaking your image. This makeup tool is not just about different shades or textures but also about ingredients, application and choosing the right trends, say experts.Sargam Dhawan, Director of cosmetic and personal care brand Paul Penders India, doles out tips on some lipstick trends that are making waves this season.* The herbal route: Using vegan and organic lipstick not only protects the lips from harsh chemicals but also preserves the natural texture and colour of the lips. Applying lipsticks with less chemicals reduces chances of lip discolouration.* Shift from matte to creamy: Creamy matte or satin finish provide a soft and smooth look while leaving the right amount of colour and shine. Creamy Matte texture is also known to stay on the lips for longer hours and avoids the lipstick to get flaky on the lips.* Ditch the nudes: Get over with the nudes already. A pale pink, a peachy coral or a vibrant fuchsia would be the perfect pick for the Indian skin this festive season. Applying natural pink lipsticks is perfect for the desk to dine look.* The blend of orange: As we know, red never goes out of style. However, this season it's raining orange. A subtle blend of orange in your red can get you the perfect glamorous look for the season.Annanya Sabarwal, Country Head of cosmetic and personal care brand KIKO Milano India shares some finest trends to wear your pout in 2017.* Top glitter coat: A glitter top coat adds a gorgeous shimmering sheen, be it over a lipstick or applied straight to bare lips. Applying a subtle hint of glitter over your lips can make your lips pop just how you want them to. Apply your favourite lip colour and then a little amount of transparent gloss. Then add the glitter -- this way, it will be fixed in all your lip.* The unconventional bold shades: Unconventional bold shades like blue, purple and grey can be a game changer for parties if worn with confidence. Rocking a bold hue draws attention to your lips and makes you stand out..* Nude mattes: Everyone is well acquainted with nude shades, natural matte lipsticks are perfect for day wear and also go with smokey eyes for evening wear. Use natural matte shades, a tone lighter or darker to give the perfect definition to your lips.* Lip gradation: The latest lip trend of 2017 surely includes the gradation of the lips. A little more pop of colour in the middle of your lips making their way out lighter towards the edges.