Lisa Haydon Cuddling Her Baby Zack Is Going To Give You Major Cute-Attack!
Image: Instagram
Bollywood celebrities and their babies have always been the talk of the town! After adorable pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan, Lisa Haydon shares her munchkin Zack Lalvani's picture. Check out the new heart-throb here:
The new mom also shared a first peek of her little boy with her followers last week, posting a cropped shot of Zack decked out in a romper that resembled a crisp white shirt and checkered bowtie. And, we cannot be happier that the little baby has got its mama's pout.
Lisa has always kept her fans updated via the photo-blogging site, from her wedding to her pregnancy and even the birth of her baby.
Lisa, whose Instagram feed was full of awe-inspiring photos all through her pregnancy, gave many some major #PreggersGoals. She also looked stunning as she rocked her baby bump on the cover of a fashion and lifestyle magazine.
Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover.. morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my 🐣 made it on as well. So many fun memories with you guys❤️ @malini_banerji @elleindiaofficial @farrokhchothia @namratasoni #thebodyissue #andthenwestretch
Lisa, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, refused to go underground during her pregnancy and instead, threw all inhibitions to the wind, abandon the usual blushes and unabashedly flaunted her baby bump on the beach.
That's the way to go girl.
