Lisa Haydon, Dino Lalvani Blessed With a Baby Boy

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani became proud parents to their first child.

Lisa took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, who was born on Wednesday. The couple have named their newborn son Zack Lalvani.

Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 19, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

The Aisha actress shared a photograph of herself cradling her son in her arms as she posed for the camera with her husband in front of the hospital.

"Zack Lalvani born May 17, 2017," the 30-year-old actress captioned the image.

Lisa, who has had a successful modelling stint and has featured in films like "Aisha", "Housefull 3" and "The Shaukeens", got married to her beau Dino Lalvani in October 2016 after the two dated for a year.

Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.