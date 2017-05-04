Lisa Haydon Flaunting Her Baby Bump On a Magazine Cover Is Just Pure Bliss

Gone are the days when Bollywood's leading ladies shied away from cameras and went underground during the pregnancy days only to emerge post the baby weight is shed. They now embrace this new phase of life with as much pride and elan as they'd welcome any other phase with.

The latest actress to join the bandwagon is Lisa Haydon, who's expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani. The two tied the knot on October 30 in an intimate cermeony.

Lisa, who has been pretty active in sharing glimpses of her happy days, recently featured on a cover of a popular fashion magazine and flaunted her baby bump with utmost grace. From her get-togethers to the chilling scenes at home - Lisa's Instagram feed is full of the actress' personal moments.

"Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover.. morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my made it on as well. So many fun memories with you guys @malini_banerji @elleindiaofficial @farrokhchothia @namratasoni #thebodyissue #andthenwestretch," she wrote alongside the cover.

It's not just Lisa, but the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma have, in a way, liberated women from the stereotypes surrounding pregnancy. Kareena was out and about during her pregnancy days - she gave interviews, she featured on magazine covers, she posed for classy photoshoots and even walked the runway for designer Anita Dongre. She had no qualms in asking people to not treat her pregnancy as a national emergency.

While many actresses have changed the maternity fashion game in Bollywood, TV actresses like Shveta Salve and Shweta Tiwari, have given maternity photo shoots a new life. Both the television and film fraternity members have now begun their journey away from the set stereotypes and it seems like it's a significant step towards a better future.