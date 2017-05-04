DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Liv Tyler's ‘Mama Said' To Celebrate Motherhood
Representative Image (Image: AP)
Ahead of Mother's Day which falls on May 14, Liv Tyler has acted in and co-directed a film titled "Mama Said" in support of an NGO.
The film is a launch by American clothing brand Gap in support of charity Every Mother Counts.
Tyler has co-directed it with Paola Kudacki, with whom she set out to create a film that embodies the joys and optimism of motherhood, with a nod to the loving influence mothers have on their children.
The Hollywood actress features in the film alongside Coco Rocha, Candice Swanepoel, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Cass & Ali Bird with their children.
"I often think of the things my grandmother and my mother have been telling me my whole life. Remembering what your 'mama said' as a child and growing up is very important. I often try to think of things that I can say to my children in a way that they can hear me the same way I heard my mom," Tyler said in a statement.
The film depicts mothers enjoying intimate, candid moments with their children playing, dancing and bonding.
