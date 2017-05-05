Local Textiles Experiencing A Sudden Boom: Designer Deepika Govind

Deepika Govind, who has over 15 years of experience in fashion industry, says designers are now going back to their roots and this has become the major source of attraction for Indian clients thereby boosting local textiles.

"Local textiles has seen a sudden boom thanks to designers who are committed to going back to their roots. Also the fact that international brands have started incorporating traditional Indian work like tie and dye, bandini and prints into their collections, has also been a major source of attraction for Indian clients," Govind told IANS.

"It just made sense to go back to our local textiles. In addition they are perfect for the Indian weather and occasions," she added.

The designer has created a collection with alternate organic textiles produced from fibre extracted from edible items and plants.

She has spun the fibre from bamboo, soya bean, milk, lotus, corn, banana and eri denim with a tea-tree aroma treatment into weaves using a new bio-engineering technology in an effort to contribute to the rapidly growing sustainable fashion eco-system.

She has converted these yarns to make a capsule fashion with silhouettes comprising of short dresses, tops and tunics, with experimentation on the shoulders and sleeve variations.